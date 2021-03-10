COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/10

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,432 cases,            72 deaths,    

Bossier            11,184 cases, 15      253 deaths,  

Caddo              23,577 cases, 24      657 deaths, 3   

Claiborne           1,258 cases,            44 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,310 cases,            62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,264 cases, 1         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,982 cases, 8         74 deaths,  

Red River              774 cases, 4         29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,317 cases,           50 deaths,      

Webster              3,357 cases, 2        83 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        373,644 cases           9,084 deaths

Increase                 577                        43

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

