Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/10
Bienville 1,432 cases, 72 deaths,
Bossier 11,184 cases, 15 253 deaths,
Caddo 23,577 cases, 24 657 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,258 cases, 44 deaths,
DeSoto 2,310 cases, 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,264 cases, 1 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,982 cases, 8 74 deaths,
Red River 774 cases, 4 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,317 cases, 50 deaths,
Webster 3,357 cases, 2 83 deaths,
----
Statewide 373,644 cases 9,084 deaths
Increase 577 43
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)