COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/6:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,161 cases, 16         54 deaths,  

Bossier               8,586 cases, 141      193 deaths, 2    

Caddo               18,486 cases, 211      511 deaths,     

Claiborne            1,053 cases, 50         34 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,706 cases, 22         46 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,767 cases, 28         75 deaths,    

Natchitoches       2,509 cases, 7           56 deaths,  

Red River               657 cases, 3           26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,887 cases, 58         42 deaths, 1   

Webster              2,651 cases, 33          63 deaths,

-----  

Statewide        299,967 cases           7,273 deaths

Increase              6,882                        46

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
98
643
210