Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/6:
Bienville 1,161 cases, 16 54 deaths,
Bossier 8,586 cases, 141 193 deaths, 2
Caddo 18,486 cases, 211 511 deaths,
Claiborne 1,053 cases, 50 34 deaths,
DeSoto 1,706 cases, 22 46 deaths,
Lincoln 2,767 cases, 28 75 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,509 cases, 7 56 deaths,
Red River 657 cases, 3 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,887 cases, 58 42 deaths, 1
Webster 2,651 cases, 33 63 deaths,
-----
Statewide 299,967 cases 7,273 deaths
Increase 6,882 46
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)