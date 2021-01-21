Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/21:
Bienville 1,301 cases, 40 60 deaths,
Bossier 9,666 cases, 125 211 deaths,
Caddo 20,999 cases, 258 572 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,168 cases, 12 41 deaths,
DeSoto 1,935 cases, 38 48 deaths,
Lincoln 2,971 cases, 22 80 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,766 cases, 25 66 deaths,
Red River 695 cases, 26 deaths,
Sabine 2,052 cases, 15 44 deaths,
Webster 3,005 cases, 37 72 deaths, 1
-----
Statewide 332,973 cases 7,928 deaths
Increase 3,856 59
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)