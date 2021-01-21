COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/21:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,301 cases, 40         60 deaths,   

Bossier              9,666 cases, 125      211 deaths,    

Caddo              20,999 cases, 258      572 deaths, 1  

Claiborne           1,168 cases, 12         41 deaths, 

DeSoto               1,935 cases, 38         48 deaths,     

Lincoln               2,971 cases, 22         80 deaths, 1  

Natchitoches      2,766 cases, 25         66 deaths, 

Red River              695 cases,              26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,052 cases, 15         44 deaths,     

Webster              3,005 cases, 37         72 deaths, 1 

-----  

Statewide        332,973 cases           7,928 deaths

Increase              3,856                        59

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

