Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/13

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,448 cases, 5         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,418 cases, 19      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,994 cases, 31      682 deaths, 3      

Claiborne          1,266 cases,             49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,363 cases,             63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,327 cases,             84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,033 cases,             75 deaths,  

Red River             776 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,386 cases, 7          52 deaths,      

Webster             3,419 cases,            88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        383,522 cases        9,376 deaths

Increase                 442                     14

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

