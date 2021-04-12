Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/13
Bienville 1,448 cases, 5 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,418 cases, 19 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,994 cases, 31 682 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,266 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,363 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,327 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,033 cases, 75 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,386 cases, 7 52 deaths,
Webster 3,419 cases, 88 deaths,
Statewide 383,522 cases 9,376 deaths
Increase 442 14
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)