SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say three of the four teenagers arrested over the weekend for four carjacking have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Harvard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Police said during the carjacking investigation, detective developed information leading the homicide.
The three suspects arrested in the homicide are all 16.
De’Anthony Walker, 17, was shot just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue. He died at the scene.
All four carjacking suspect were arrested early Saturday morning following a police chase involving their fourth stolen car.
Three of the four suspects were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from K-9 bites.
Police said they found two of the stolen cars behind a home in the 2700 block of Mimosa.