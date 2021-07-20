BENTON, La. -- Three our of five men suspected in a string of vehicle burglaries in north Bossier Parish have been arrested, Sheriff Julian Whittington said Tuesday in a news release.
The two who are wanted are believed to be in the Lafayette area, where all five are from.
Sheriff's deputies made the first arrests on July 10 after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision. When deputies approached the car, four men jumped out and ran.
Deputies quickly caught up with one of the men, Cleondra Bernard, 20, of Carencro. Detectives said he admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in the subdivision.
Patrol deputies found a second suspect, Jeremy Comeaux, 21, of Lafayette, on Airline Drive. He, too, made a confession, according to the news release.
The other three made it to the St. Charles Place Subdivision, where they broke into other cars then stole one, authorities said. The stolen car was tracked to Lafayette.
Detectives positively identified those three men and issued warrants for their arrest, and as a result Torri Lundy was arrested Sunday by the Crowley Police Department. He is awaiting transfer from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.
The remaining two -- Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard -- remain at large.
“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” said Whittington. “Their actions are at the heart of our L.O.C. campaign, and when our residents help us with tips like this, it helps to make everyone safe in Bossier Parish.”
Charges and bonds on those arrested include:
Cleondra Bernard
- Theft from a motor vehicle
- Simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle – three counts
- Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
- Criminal conspiracy
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms – three Counts
Bond: $170,000.
Jeremy Comeaux
- Simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle – four counts
- Simple burglary – theft from an inhabited building
- Criminal conspiracy
- Illegal possession of stolen things
- Resisting an officer
- Possession of marijuana
Bond: $105,500.
Torri Lundy
- Simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle – five counts
- Simple burglary – theft from an inhabited building
- Attempted vehicle burglary – five counts
- Stolen vehicle
BSO detectives say additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues.
Detectives said the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked and the stolen vehicle had the keys left in it. They encourage residents to make it a habit to check their vehicles to ensure they are secure and valuables are out of sight.