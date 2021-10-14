NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Three of six semi-finalists selected Thursday as candidates in the running for the next president of Northwestern State University are from northwest Louisiana.
They include:
- Nancy D. Albers, College of Business International Experience coordinator at Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
- Marcus D. Jones, NSU interim president, of Natchitoches.
- Virginia Van Sickle-Burkett, chief scientist for the U.S. Department of Interior, of Many.
The other six candidates are:
- Darrell P. Kruger, former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Appalachian State University.
- Kim M. LeDuff, vice president of the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
- Jeremy L. Thomas, interim president of Oklahoma City Community College.
"The search committee has fulfilled the first part of its mission by selecting a group of semifinalists with specific qualifications to lead Northwestern State University," NSU Presidential Search Committee chairman and system President Jim Henderson said. "Each of our nine member institutions is unique and I am confident that the best person to lead Northwestern State, my alma mater, is among these candidates."
The committee will interview the semifinalists on Northwestern's campus the first week of November with opportunities for student and campus community involvement. The next NSU president will be selected by the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System at a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 8.
"I'd like to thank those individuals who showed interest in this position, we appreciate their attention to the university," UL System Chair Liz Pierre said. "I look forward to meeting the six semifinalists in Natchitoches next month."
Henderson is chairing the committee as a non-voting member. Voting members are NSU Faculty Senate President John Dunn and UL System Board Members Elizabeth Pierre, Jimmy Clarke, Barry Busada, Lola Dunahoe, Alejandro Perkins, Joe Salter and Student Board Member L'Oreal Williams.
Non-voting members are retired dean of NSU Creative and Performing Arts Bill Brent, NSU Alumni Association's Nikki Caeser-Small, NSU SGA president Tja'h Edwards, NSU Alumni Association president Patricia Hrapmann, NSU Foundation member Mike Knotts and NSU Foundation resident John Manno, Jr.
All information regarding the search, including a video of Thursday's meeting, is posted at ULSystem.edu/nsusearch.