MINDEN, La. – Minden police are asking anyone with information on Sunday night’s shooting mass shooting to contact them.
Police Chief Jared McIver said his department is working with federal and surrounding law enforcement agencies in their investigation of the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at Ewell Park Recreation Center on Harris Street.
A large crowd had gathered for a sporting and volleyball event. And because of that, Minden police officers were nearby and responded quickly when shots were fired, McIver said.
Witnesses told officers multiple people were firing rounds.
Of the four gunshot victims, three remain in the hospital. One is in ICU and the other two are stable. One was treated and released.
Officers are still gathering witness statements. But they ask any others who might know something to help with their investigation to give them a call.
As for any suspects, McIver said witnesses are providing details but he is keeping tight-lipped while the investigation continues.