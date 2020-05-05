MANY, La. – Three Sabine Parish infants have died in the past two weeks while sleeping with their parents.
The deaths are still under investigation, but Sheriff Ronny Richardson said his detectives consider them accidental.
The unusual number of infant deaths prompted a public warning via social media from Richardson, who compared parents sleeping with children to letting children ride in a vehicle unrestrained.
“It’s a gamble with their lives,” Richardson said. “I pray for these parents who lost children that God will give them a peace that only he can give. I also plead that others will heed this warning. Our children are our greatest assets.”
The deaths include 3-month-old Tayten Tate of Pitkin, 11-week-old Ethan Ammons of Pleasant Hill and 6-month-old Byron Bolton of Zwolle.
Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said Tayten was pronounced dead at Sabine Medical Center Sunday morning. He was brought there by his parents, John and Krista Tate, of Pitkin, who were staying at their family camp in Many along with their other children.
Krista Tate told Rivers that Tayten and a 2-year-old were placed in the bed with her and her husband. When she got up to go to the bathroom she noticed Tayten was “not sleeping right.” She explained to Rivers that he was face down between two mattresses that were used to make a king-sized bed.
Krista Tate said she did chest compressions because she did not think Tayten was breathing. She woke up her husband and they called 911 at 5:55 a.m. Rivers was called to the hospital at 8 a.m.
An autopsy was performed in Lake Charles. The parents donated Tayten’s organs, according to Rivers.
Rivers was called to Pleasant Hill on April 28, where he found Ethan in a Pleasant Hill Police Department patrol unit. His mother, Emily Ammons, told Rivers she had fed her son and placed him face up in his play pen.
Later, she noticed he was on his stomach. When she checked on Ethan again, he was unresponsive, according to Rivers.
Emily Ammons started CPR and called 911. First-responders continued CPR until paramedics arrived then confirmed the death.
Rivers said an examination of Ethan indicated he was face up at the actual time of death. The baby’s father, William Ammons, said Ethan slept in their bed the night before.
Byron was pronounced dead on April 19 in Zwolle after CPR failed to revive him, Rivers said.
His mother, Jasmine Bolton, told Rivers she was co-sleeping with Byron because she had been up all night with him. She woke up to find him underneath her. She didn’t know how long he’d been there.
Jasmine Bolton had one of her other children go for help, and first-responders began CPR upon arrival. Med Express personnel called his death at the scene.
The state Office of Children’s Services is involved with the investigation of Byron’s death and the well-being of the other four children, Rivers said.