MANY, La. -- Three men have been arrested -- including a former law enforcement officer -- and two more are wanted in separate crimes of sexual violence against juveniles, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday in a news release.
Among the arrested is Jarrod Heath Lemmons, 42, of Many. He formerly worked part-time with the Many Police Department. His employment ended almost three years ago.
He is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The victim was 13, the sheriff's office said.
Lemmons is free on a $150,000 bond.
Still in jail are John Curtis Reynolds, 66, of Florien and Joseph Vern Lewing, 41, of Many.
Reynolds is charged with five counts of indecent behavior with a 16-year-old juvenile. His bond is set at $300,000.
Lewing is charged with second-degree rape of a 16-year-old. His bond is $100,000, but Lewing is currently serving a 10-year sentence on federal charges.
Arrest warrants have been issued for brothers Jerry Dewayne Meshell, 42, of Zwolle, and Michael Grady Meshell, 38, of Zwolle. Both are registered sex offenders.
Jerry Meshell is wanted on charges of first-degree rape of a juvenile (two counts), oral sexual battery of a juvenile and second-degree rape of a juvenile. There are two victims under the age of 13, the sheriff's office said.
Michael Meshell is wanted for sexual battery of a juvenile and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. The alleged offenses also involved two victims under the age of 13.