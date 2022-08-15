SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday.
The latest indictments include:
- Deverrick Martell Winfield, 30, of Zwolle - two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Julius Theodore Winfield III, 43, of Zwolle - three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Clifton Davis Williams, 47, of Many - three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating the three for suspected illegal drug sales activity for months, Mitchell said.
William’s indictment is a result of his Feb. 10 arrest when T.N.T. Agents executed a search warrant at his Buffalo Drive home in Many and seized methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition, as well as other illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.