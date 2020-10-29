MANY, La. - Three Sabine Parish schools will be closed for several days.
The school board said in a news release Florien High School, Zwolle Elementary and Zwolle High School will be closed through Tuesday after several teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19.
All schools will be closed Tuesday for election day.
Superintendent Sara Ebarb said the days will count as a virtual instruction day and assignments will be graded.
The under district rules, if a student is under quarantine, they must stay home for 14 days. If a student test positive, they must stay home for 10 days.
State health records show COVID-19 cases among both students, staff and volunteers. Since the school year started, the district has had 26 students and 6 staff or volunteers test positive. Within the last week, data shows six students testing positive and 1-to-4 staff or volunteers having COVID-19.
To see the data from the Louisiana Department of Health click here.