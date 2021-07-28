SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three men charged with drug trafficking and firearms charges in three separate cases have been sentenced to time in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Wednesday in a news release.
Henry Cota, Jr., 38, of Ontario, California, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to spend 11 years, 3 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Cota was charged in a superseding indictment in January 2020 and pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 17.
The charges stemmed from an investigation into shipments of methamphetamine that were sent in March, April and July 2019 to individuals in the Shreveport area. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service learned that Cota, along with another co-defendant, were shipping the packages from post offices in the California area to Shreveport for distribution.
The DEA and United States Postal Inspection Service conducted this investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
Percy Charles Johnson, 36, of Shreveport, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to spend 33 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Feb. 20, 2020, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex in Shreveport and found Johnson sleeping on a hallway floor with a loaded pistol in his pocket. Johnson is a convicted felon and knew that he couldn't have a firearm or ammunition in his possession.
His prior felony conviction was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Caddo Parish in 2009.
In another case, Foote sentenced Steven Randell Johnson, 29, also of Shreveport, to spend 20 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
On May 3, 2020, while patrolling the Line Avenue area, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department heard gunfire nearby and saw a vehicle being driven down the street with the driver’s side front door open. Another responding officer saw an adult male jump from the vehicle and run into a nearby residence.
Law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle and ordered the driver, determined to be Johnson, to get out. The officer saw a semi-automatic pistol on the front passenger floorboard, and Johnson admitted to officers that the pistol, which was loaded with 19 live rounds and one in the chamber, belonged to him.
He has prior felony convictions for second degree cruelty to a juvenile in 2015 and simple burglary in 2012 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted both investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the cases.