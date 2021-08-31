SHREVEPORT, La. - Three defendants have been sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to federal prison for their involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Tuesday.
Steven Charles Montgomery, 55, and Tabitha Nicole Stewart, 38, of Steele, Ala., were sentenced for their role in conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Montgomery was sentenced to 24 years, 4 months in prison, while Stewart was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months in prison.
Each will serve five years of supervised release following their release from prison.
Montgomery and Stewart were stopped by a Louisiana State Police trooper on July 11, 2020 for a traffic violation while driving on Interstate 20. Montgomery was the driver and Stewart the passenger.
Troopers questioned both and asked for consent to search their vehicle, which Montgomery refused. A K-9 Trooper arrived and alerted to the odor of narcotics on the exterior of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a cardboard box containing 31 plastic bags of methamphetamine, all seized from the trunk of the vehicle. The net weight was 13,390 grams.
Stewart admitted to obtaining the narcotics from an individual in California and that they were driving them back to Alabama for distribution.
The DEA, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.
In an unrelated case, Danny Glen Roy Welch, 46, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Welch was charged in an indictment in February for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Welch pleaded guilty to the charge on April 22 and admitted to his involvement in the conspiracy. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of individuals in the Shreveport/Bossier City area in 2018, including Welch.
Agents intercepted phone communications between Welch and a co-conspirator discussing the purchase of drugs from Welch, the price for the drugs, and when and where they would meet. Surveillance was established by law enforcement agents and they saw the methamphetamine being purchased from Welch’s co-conspirator who admitted that Welch had supplied him with the narcotics.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is prosecuting the federal cases.