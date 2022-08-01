UPDATE:
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot.
Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Three people were shot Saturday night at an unpermitted trail ride in Cotton Valley, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
A 17-year-old female Minden High School student initially was in critical condition after being shot in the back. By Sunday, she was awake and speaking with investigators.
The other two victims, one male and femal, were released from the hospital after both being shot in the arm, Parker said.
According to Parker, shots were fired after two females started fighting.
The sheriff's office was notified about the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. There were so many people crowding the event site that deputies and the ambulance crew had difficulties reaching the injured people, he said.
Webster patrol deputies and investigators were still on the scene at 11:30 p.m. State troopers and Claiborne Parish sheriff's deputies assisted.
Deputies have recovered multiple weapons and shell casings. Parker is unsure how many shots were fired.
He also didn't know how many people were in attendance at the event since organizers did not get the required permit from the parish. The event site was on Crow Street in Cotton Valley; however, the property also extends beyond the town's city limits and into the parish, which requires a permit, Parker said.
"The sheriff's office was not informed," Parker said, adding that the Cotton Valley police chief said he only learned about it Friday.
Parker said he's had conversations with the property owner on previous occasions, informing him of the permit requirement. Other small, more traditional trail rides have been held there without incident.
Since the event was not permitted, Parker said he did not know if organizers had private security on site.
"Somebody will be held responsible for allowing this to happen," Parker said.