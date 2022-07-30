COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Three people were shot Saturday night at an unpermitted trail ride in Cotton Valley, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two are considered in stable condition, Parker said.
The sheriff's office was notified about the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. There were so many people crowding the event site that deputies and the ambulance crew had difficulties reaching the injured people, he said.
Webster patrol deputies and investigators were still on the scene at 11:30 p.m. State troopers and Claiborne Parish sheriff's deputies are assisting.
Deputies have recovered multiple weapons and shell casings. Parker is unsure how many shots were fired.
He also didn't know how many people were in attendance at the event since organizers did not get the required permit from the parish. The event site was on Crow Street in Cotton Valley; however, the property also extends beyond the town's city limits and into the parish, which requires a permit, Parker said.
"The sheriff's office was not informed," Parker said, adding that the Cotton Valley police chief said he only learned about it Friday.
Parker said he's had conversations with the property owner on previous occasions, informing him of the permit requirement. Other small, more traditional trail rides have been held there without incident.
Since the event was not permitted, Parker said he did not know if organizers had private security on site.
"Somebody will be held responsible for allowing this to happen," Parker said.