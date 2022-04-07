SHREVEPORT, La. - Three drug dealers will spend years in federal prison following their sentencing hearings Thursday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Sentenced in separate cases were Schyler Algernon Smith and Ladarrell Cortrell Washington, both of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty last year to drug trafficking charges, and Billy Ray Murphy Jr., also of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty in December to the same offense.
Smith, 33, was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Washington, 41, was sentenced to five years, three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
The charges stem from an investigation by DEA agents who identified Smith as Washington's drug supplier. An intercepted package contained 500 MDMA tablets, which later were determined to be 102.9 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy.
Murphy, Jr., 37 was sentenced to 12 years, seven months, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
He was arrested after a state police traffic stop yielded 2.37 pounds of cocaine, 19.9 pounds of MDMA (more than 60,000 pills) and 21.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana. The MDMA was tested and found to contain methamphetamine. In addition, Murphy had four cell phones, a scale and a large amount of cash in the vehicle.
The case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.