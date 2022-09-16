SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
Coleman, Jones and Whitaker punched and kicked the victim in the head and neck while he was on the ground then left before deputies arrived, Jackson said.
Shreveport EMS took the victim to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation took Caddo deputies to the Cambridge Court Apartments on Youree Drive where they found the three men in one of the apartment units. Deputies were in a standoff with the trio for several hours before they surrendered.
Detectives said drugs, a stolen gun and the hammer used in the battery were found during a search of the apartment.
The three men were booked into Caddo Correctional Center Thursday. Coleman and Jones are charged with aggravated second-degree battery and Jones with second-degree battery. More charges are pending.