SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court.
Jayden Malik Boyd
A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday.
The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, marijuana.
On April 7, while conducting a business check in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport police vice officers observed Boyd walking up to the store with a rifle stuffed inside his pants. When Boyd left the store and got into his car, the officers followed him on Hollywood to a liquor store in the 4100 block.
Officers then approached Boyd, who consented to a search of his vehicle. In it, officers found a fully loaded automatic AK-47 rifle, as well as marijuana, a digital scale, AR and Glock magazines and 17 Glock rounds.
When Boyd returns to court Jan. 31, he faces five to 20 years in prison and or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces five to 10 years in prison and-or a fine of up to $10,000 for the drug-related firearms conviction.
Boyd was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson. He was defended by Hilary Hileman and Evan McMichael.
Marcus Randall Williams
A Shreveport man with a criminal record found with a stolen handgun during a traffic stop was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday.
The five-woman, one-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Marcus Randall Williams, 37, guilty of attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and guilty of attempted illegal possession of stolen firearms. The jury deliberated almost two hours before returning its verdicts.
Williams was stopped by police for a traffic violation on March 3, 2021. Officers notice a strong odor of marijuana while talking to Williams, who admitted to using marijuana just prior to the stop. Searching the vehicle, officers found a Phoenix handgun in the back seat. The gun had been reported stolen out of Mansfield.
For attempted illegal possession of stolen firearms, Williams faces imprisonment up to 2-1/2 years. For attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, he faces up to 10 years in prison. He'll be sentenced Jan. 5.
Williams was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Victoria Washington and Terry Pittman Jr. He was defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler.
Alonzo Na'jee Thomas
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty Monday to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.
Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year prison terms following his plea. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Thomas battered his victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist on Jan. 1, 2021 on Jordan Street. The victim was dropping off her children at Thomas's house when Thomas snatched the victim’s car key fob and began to argue with her. Thomas then prevented his victim from leaving and punched her in the face with a closed fist, injuring her eye.
The case had been set for trial Monday, and last week the District Attorney’s Office informed the court and Thomas it was prepared for trial. That was when Thomas changed his plea.
He previously plead guilty to domestic abuse battery with strangulation in 2015 as well as domestic abuse battery (second offense) in 2019.
Thomas was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Terry Pittman Jr. and Christopher Bowman. He was defended by Dave Knadler.