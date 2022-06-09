SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three men from Shreveport have been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release.
Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced two of the men, LilTerrence Pierce, 27, and Keyon Coleman, 19 -- Pierce to 12 years and three months and Coleman to two years and six months. Both men will serve 3 years of supervised release following their release from prison.
Their convictions stem from a July traffic stop where Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies subsequently found three firearms, including a FNH .45-caliber pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, a Palmetto State Armory 5.56-caliber pistol loaded with 41 rounds of ammunition, as well as a Glock 9mm pistol with an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition.
One of the firearms had been reported stolen. Pierce admitted to possessing the guns, knowing that he was prohibited from doing so because he is a convicted felon.
Coleman admitted he purchased the stolen firearm with a loaded, extended magazine off the streets for a fraction of the retail price, knowing that it was likely to have been stolen.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.
In an unrelated case, Darrien Demarqez Johnson, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Johnson was the passenger of a vehicle stopped by state troopers in May 2021 for a traffic violation. Johnson ran from troopers carrying a Saiga rifle and a backpack containing a Beretta pistol.
During a foot chase, Johnson tossed the backpack and rifle, but both were recovered by troopers a short time later. Johnson was later arrested and charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in February.
Johnson was previously convicted of domestic abuse battery in 2010 and 2018 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Louisiana State Police and was prosecuted by Flanagan.