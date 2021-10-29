SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport police officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly assaulting two men they arrested.
Treveion Brooks, 26, William Isenhour, 25, and D'Andre Jackson, 25, are accused of using unjustified force during a Jan. 24, 2020 arrest of a man identified only as D.R. in the indictment. They are accused of punching him in the face and body, causing bodily harm, according to a news release Friday from acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark of the the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.
The indictment further alleges on the same day, Jackson and Isenhour used unjustified force against another person identified in the indictment as C.B. by punching him in the face and body.
All three made initial appearances today in U.S. District Court in Shreveport. They are scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby.
The three are among eight officers indicted last year on state charges of malfeasance in office for allegedly using excessive force against two men at the end of a traffic chase that happened on the same date included in the federal indictment.
According to information released by the Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, the officers were involved in a traffic stop of Chico Bell, 40, of Shreveport, and his passenger, Damon Robinson, 44, of Bethany. The officers attempted to stop the two for seat belt violations, but they did not yield to the officers' lights and sirens.
The officers pursued Bell's pickup truck and police unit video shows Bell throw several items from the window. A Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy assisted in the pursuit and his dash cam recorded as the traffic stop ended on Linwood Avenue.
Dash cameras show that after stopping, Bell and Robinson raised their hands, and then stuck both hands up out of the windows of the truck, in an apparent attempt to surrender without resistance, the D.A.'s office said.
SPD officers and the deputy approached the truck and SPD officers pulled Bell out the truck through the driver’s window. While doing so, SPD officers began striking, kicking and tasing him to the torso and other areas of his body. According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate, according to the district attorney.
A SPD officer punched the passenger, Robinson, multiple times through the open truck window, while Robinson's hands were being held by other officers. SPD officers then took Robinson to the ground, where one officer apparently struck him in the face with a flashlight, despite Robinson’s hands being behind his back, the D.A. said.
Robinson’s nose was broken in several places. The Caddo deputy noted that Robinson was compliant during the police encounter and offered no resistance. The Caddo deputy’s body and dash camera video confirmed his assessment, Stewart said.
SPD officers reported that they recovered items thrown from the vehicle: very small amounts of ecstasy, cocaine and a stolen gun that was found the next day along the route of the chase.
Police arrested Bell and Robinson, but Stewart dismissed the charges because of the "unnecessary excessive force" used in the arrest.
Brooks, Isenhour and Jackson are scheduled for trial on the malfeasance charge on Nov. 15 in Caddo District Court. They've opted for trial by judge; no jury. A conviction carries a sentence of up to five years.
In federal court, the civil rights charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation of rights offense.
The FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary J. Mudrick and Cadesby B. Cooper of the Western District of Louisiana and Civil Rights Division Trial Attorney Anita Channapati are prosecuting the case.