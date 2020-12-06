SHREVEPORT, La- 3 suspects were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 2 a.m. on November 29th.
This is according to Shreveport Police Department PIO Corporal Glen Heckard.
Jayron Kelly, 20, and Christian Gandy, 19, were charged with Second Degree Murder and booked into the Shreveport City Jail, both on $500,000 bonds.
An unnamed 17-year-old is also being charged in connection to this homicide.
This homicide happened on the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue. Officers on scene found 20-year-old Tearence Washington suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.
He later died from his injury.