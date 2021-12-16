SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old are facing life prison sentences – or at least imprisonment for more years than they have been alive to this point -- after the Caddo Parish grand jury indicted them on charges they murdered a 13-year-old rival gang member during a rolling gun battle down Youree Drive in Shreveport earlier this year.
The grand jury also charged an uncle of one of the teens as an accessory, saying he helped them get away after the shooting.
Indicted on charges of second-degree murder of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre of Shreveport were:
- Christopher Davenport, 17, of West 74th Street in Shreveport.
- Ikerryunt’a Stewart, 17, of East 68th Street in Shreveport.
- Ja’Shun Smith, 16, no address listed.
The grand jury also indicted them on eight counts of attempted murder and four counts of property damage. Those charges relate to people who were in vehicles hit by bullets as the gun battle rolled down Youree Drive. None of those people were injured.
Even though all three are teenagers, they are being prosecuted as adults and face life prison sentences if convicted as charged of second-degree murder -- although under state law they would be eligible for parole at age 35. Had their cases remained in juvenile court, they would have gotten out of prison at age 21, authorities said.
“The severity of their actions that affected multiple bystanders makes this case rise to the level of adult activity,” Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said of his decision to prosecute the teens as adults.
The grand jury also indicted Ikerryunt’a Stewart’s uncle, Nico Stewart, 33, of Darlington Court in Shreveport, charging him with being an accessory after the fact to murder, attempted murder and property damage. Prosecutors said he helped the teens get away from the area where the shootings occurred.
The district attorney did not identify which teen is believed to have fired the fatal shot. “They are all principals because they were all involved in shooting at people,” James Stewart said.
All three teens are jailed. They are scheduled for arraignment next month in Caddo District Court.
The indictments stem from a brief but intense period of mayhem that occurred Sept. 4 and began with an altercation between members of rival juvenile gangs at a southeast Shreveport movie complex. By the time it ended, a 13-year-old was dead; three others who were part of the altercation had been shot and wounded; and a hospital and five cars containing innocent people had been hit by bullets.
Authorities have been investigating how the teens got the guns but Stewart said no charges have been filed. Informed sources, speaking on condition they not be identified because it is an ongoing investigation, said authorities have been looking into whether an adult acted as a storehouse for guns when the teens needed them.
The altercation that preceded the shootings occurred at Tinseltown movie theater. Investigators believe members of two rival juvenile gangs were told to leave by police officers moonlighting as security officers.
Those groups left in different vehicles, investigators said, and a shooting followed shortly thereafter on a street that runs by the theater. Responding police officers found two people shot.
The second shooting occurred at the nearby intersection of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. A witness said she heard gunshots and saw two vehicles going down the street with the occupants shooting at each other.
Responding officers later found 13-year-old Kel’Vonte Daigre of Shreveport mortally wounded in the back seat of a stolen car parked outside a Youree Drive restaurant. They found another wounded teen walking down the street.
As police converged on the area, an officer spotted a car being driven with no headlights. The ensuing chase ended with four occupants bailing out of the car. One was arrested while trying to hide in a trash bin, authorities said.