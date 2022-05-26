SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three 16-year-olds accused in the shooting death of a high school student as he walked home from school have been identified following their indictment Thursday by a Caddo grand jury.
The three are among indictments issued for six separate homicides this year.
The teenagers include Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16, were indicted for second-degree murder. They are charged in connection with the Jan. 27 slaying of De’Anthony Walker, 17, who was shot multiple times while walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood.
The identities of the teenagers had not been released previously because their cases were initially filed in juvenile court. The indictment moves them to adult court.
The other indictments include:
Damion Daron Sherfield, 20, is charged in connection with the Feb. 15 slaying of Roderick Dalaun Walker, 29, who was shot in the chest at the Village Food Mart in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue.
Ja’Corion Cedrick Robinson, 20, is charged in connection with the Feb. 7 slaying of Shaundowian Marqee Whitehead, 27, who was shot several times at a residence in the 4900 block of Haywood Place, in Shreveport.
Noel Deon Garner, 27, is charged in connection with the Jan. 20 slaying of Jermond Lamar Houston, 25, who was shot several times just after midnight at a service station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Romullus Devarian Noyes, 22, is charged in connection with the Feb. 15 slaying of Jermond Chance Lewis, 41, who was shot several times in the 4100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.
Ernie Lynn Campbell, 38, is charged in connection with the Feb. 17 slaying of Regmond Mitchell, 25, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue just after 10 a.m. He had been shot in the head.
All of the defendants charged remain in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.