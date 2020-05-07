FARMERVILLE, La. — The three work release inmates who escaped from Ouachita Correctional Center Wednesday are in police custody.
Two were arrested hours after a search began. The third was found Wednesday night, according to the Union Parish sheriff's Facebook page.
Nicholas Millien and Alex Tipton were taken into custody near Linville Fire Tower Road east of Farmerville. James Stephenson was the last one apprehended.
A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear what role she allegedly played in the escape.
A manhunt for three escaped inmates began Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit ensued between the Union Parish deputies and the inmates.
According to authorities, two of the men ran from the vehicle near Linville Fire Tower Road. The vehicle pursuit later ended on Harrell Ward Road, where another man ran away.