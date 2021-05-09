SHREVEPORT, La. - A 3-vehicle crash occurred around 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Youree Dr.
Officials say the first car drove across the median, and hit the second car. This crash between the two cars caused the second vehicle to hit a third car.
Two people have injuries, and were sent to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
A total of six people were inside the three vehicles.
SPD had the southbound of Youree Dr. closed from E. Dalzell St. to E. Washington St.
Police are currently investigating Sunday's crash.