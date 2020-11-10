NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A three-vehicle pile-up north of Natchitoches Tuesday afternoon left several people injured but none reportedly have life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of state highways 1 and 3191. The impact left a pickup truck on top of a SUV, with the third vehicle, a van, pushed to the side.
Traffic in the area may be restricted as the scene is cleared.
State police, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, Natchitoches police, EMS and Fire District 6 responded.