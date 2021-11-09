- Bianca Rainey, 31, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace and possession of marijuana.
- Elsa A. Newton, 37, disturbing the peace.
- Lashwanda R. Newton, 31, disturbing the peace.
Rainey is in jail awaiting bond. Elsa Newton and Lashwanda Newton were issued citations to appear in court.
Deputies said they were notified just before 6 p.m. that shots were fired in the 3300 block of state Highway 494. Witnesses to the incident said the gunshots were fired into the air. Deputies collected 9mm casings from the grass.
Deputies caught up with Rainey and the Newtons on Highway 1. A search of Rainey's vehicle led to the discovery of a Ruger .357-caliber revolver in Newton's purse, two baseball bats, empty 9mm casings and a small amount of marijuana.
Rainey allegedly told deputies she threw the 9mm gun into the Cane River after firing it.
The investigation is ongoing.