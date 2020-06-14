SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women are recovering in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
According to Shreveport police, the women were in a car at the intersection of Velva Avenue and Kings Highway just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
While they were at the intersection, police said another vehicle pulled alongside the women and someone fired into their car several times with a shotgun.
The woman were taken by personal vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health.
Two of the women suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, the third was shot in foot. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.