SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 20 near Jewella Avenue where three people were wounded.
Early reports Sunday night said a woman in the car had died. Police said Monday she is in serious condition and improving.
Two others in the vehicle -- a man and a juvenile -- suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers said the victims were inside a vehicle heading west on the Interstate 20 just before 10 p.m. when the shots were fired.
While police were investigating the shooting, gunfire was heard in the distance.
Police continue investigating both shootings, but at this time there is no word if they were connected.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.