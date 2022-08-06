SHREVEPORT, LA_ Police say a SPD officer was involved in a crash Saturday that injured four people. One of the victims was just 3-years-old.
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Henry and Broadway.
Police say the officer was driving north on Broadway when a Dodge Charger turned in front of the cop. Investigators are now reviewing the officer's dash cam video to get a closer look at the moments leading up to the crash.
The officer and four people in the other vehicle have been taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.