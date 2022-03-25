SHREVEPORT, La.--Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics meets the 318 Makes block party. A unique way for young people and creatives to learn while having fun. The goal is to get people to bring the family out for an event that promises to do it all celebrate Women's History Month, the arts, business owners and STEM.
"Food, family, fun, artist Wild J Brown is the DJ, he plays violin, he'll play up to date R&B while we enjoy some art, STEM, robotics and cool stuff," said Demetrius Norman.
The fun starts at 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday. The block party will be held at 1210 Milam Street also known as the Milam Street kitchen incubator.