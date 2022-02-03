NEW ORLEANS - Even as the omicron-driven coronavirus surge shows signs of having peaked, it has ravaged Louisiana's nursing homes, where more than 50 deaths have been at least partly attributed to COVID over the last two weeks, state data shows.
There were 32 deaths in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, making that week the deadliest in nursing homes since at least last spring. It was worse than than the deadliest week during the delta surge, when there were two weeks during September with 19 deaths each.
Read more on the nursing home death from our medial partner, The New Orleans Advocate.