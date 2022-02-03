Colleen Landreneau, 89, right, gets one of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered to nursing home residents at Our Lady of the Lake”s Ollie Steele Burden Manor from pharmacist Vicki Stokes, left, a member of the morning's clinic visit team from Walgreen's, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. After getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine; residents and staff will get the follow-up dose on February 1, when residents who chose not to get it Monday can opt to get their first dose. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)