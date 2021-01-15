Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/15:
*Due to a data system issue, LDH will not update deaths on 1/15.
Bienville 1,255 cases, 16 58 deaths,
Bossier 9,328 cases, 54 201 deaths,
Caddo 20,182 cases, 177 547 deaths,
Claiborne 1,128 cases, 3 38 deaths,
DeSoto 1,833 cases, 15 47 deaths,
Lincoln 2,888 cases, 10 77 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,689 cases, 20 61 deaths,
Red River 680 cases, 1 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,989 cases, 23 44 deaths,
Webster 2,897 cases, 8 68 deaths,
Statewide 322,565 cases 7,631 deaths
Increase 3,712 *
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)