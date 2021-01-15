COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/15:

*Due to a data system issue, LDH will not update deaths on 1/15.

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,255 cases, 16          58 deaths,   

Bossier               9,328 cases, 54        201 deaths,    

Caddo               20,182 cases, 177      547 deaths,   

Claiborne            1,128 cases, 3           38 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,833 cases, 15         47 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,888 cases, 10         77 deaths,   

Natchitoches       2,689 cases, 20         61 deaths, 

Red River               680 cases,  1          26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,989 cases, 23         44 deaths,     

Webster              2,897 cases, 8            68 deaths, 

Statewide        322,565 cases           7,631 deaths

Increase              3,712                        *

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

