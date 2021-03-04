BATON ROUGE, La. - Thirty-three state lawmakers have signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to end mandates in Louisiana in place due to COVID-19.
The effort was led by Rep Rick Edmonds of East Baton Rouge Parish acquired signatures asking Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate.
In the letter the legislators stated they are thankful for the progress that the state has made recently. They believe that with mandates lifted that businesses will continue to address "capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions" saying that they will be "done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates."
The letter thanked Edwards for his continued leadership in ensuring that Louisiana is healthy, safe and prosperous.