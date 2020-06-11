COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/11:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,794 cases, 29  210 deaths  

Bossier                   484 cases,  6     26 deaths

Webster                 204 cases,  1       8 deaths

Claiborne                 72 cases,  1     10 deaths 

DeSoto                   266 cases,  3     17 deaths

Bienville                 167 cases,  1     24 deaths  

Lincoln                   196 cases,  3     18 deaths

Red River                 52 cases,          7 deaths  

Sabine                      53 cases   1     

Natchitoches          182 cases,  2     13 deaths 

Statewide          44,472 cases,        2,874 deaths

Increase                442                     19

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        213 deaths (as of 6/8)

