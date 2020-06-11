The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/11:
Caddo 2,794 cases, 29 210 deaths
Bossier 484 cases, 6 26 deaths
Webster 204 cases, 1 8 deaths
Claiborne 72 cases, 1 10 deaths
DeSoto 266 cases, 3 17 deaths
Bienville 167 cases, 1 24 deaths
Lincoln 196 cases, 3 18 deaths
Red River 52 cases, 7 deaths
Sabine 53 cases 1
Natchitoches 182 cases, 2 13 deaths
Statewide 44,472 cases, 2,874 deaths
Increase 442 19
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 213 deaths (as of 6/8)