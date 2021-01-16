BOSSIER CITY, La. — Marking 35 years of service to Bossier Parish, the organization 'Keep Bossier Beautiful', celebrated in a special way today.
"We're celebrating by planting 35 trees," said Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.
Those 35 trees have a new home right along Swan Lake Boulevard in Bossier City.
"I love this community. That’s why I came back after I got out of school. Giving back to this community is one of the most important things. This area has really grown a lot over the past few years as you can tell by the traffic out here today. I think adding some trees will bring some life to this area," said Scott Lawson of Advanced Air Conditioning.
Seven teams from various community groups and organizations took part in the planting, all of them with the goal of making Bossier better.
"This is our home, we love it here. We just want to make it look more beautiful," said Roy Walters of Live Oak Environmental.
"We think that it's really important for the community to take part in beautification. It helps our neighbors to feel proud of their area, which statistically decreases crime and that's really the goal. Keeping Bossier safe, beautiful and keeping our neighbors happy," said Melissa Couch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
"We're happy to be leading the way in Bossier Parish, empowering groups of people to come together and take pride and enhance our community in any way they might want to. It could be picking up litter on your street, it could be taking things to the recycle center, it could be painting a mural or planting trees. We're just glad to be a part of it," said Bryan.