Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 14.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this Saturday evening and continue falling to 11.3 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&