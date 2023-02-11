SHREVEPORT, La.- The 35th Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet is being held at Morning Star Family Life Center, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 P.M. This years Keynote Speaker is Dr. Dennis Shields, President/Chancellor of Southern University in Baton Rouge.
14 people from north Louisiana will be given the African American Achievement Award. The recipients range from Artists, to the First Black woman elected to the Desoto Parish Police Jury, to Educators, and Doctors.
- KaDavien Baylor - Public Artist (Murals throughout Northwest Louisiana)
- Jeri Burrell - 1st woman and 1st Black woman elected to the Desoto Parish Police Jury.
- Latronia Durham - President of Durham Transport/Opened First Family owned ALL African American Trucking School
- Marco French - Principal of Queensborough Elementary/National Disney Award Winning Educator
- Suyi Georgewill - General Manager of Cintas Corporation
- Dr. Keena Morgan Franklin - LSU Shreveport - Assistant Provost of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement.
- Aylwin Holmon - Assistant Professor of Business Studies (Southern University-Shreveport)
- Dr. Darwin Jones - Captain Caddo Parish Sheriff Department/Commander of the Judicial Services Division
- Dr. Gretchen Petterway - Pediatrician, Harvard University Graduate
- Alishea Pipkin - Branch Manager Legacy Home Loans/Nationally Award Winning Realtor
- Brittainy Pope - Executive Director of Bossier Arts Council
- Dr. Dennis Shields - President/Chancellor, Southern University-Baton Rouge
- Dr. Toni Thibeaux - Assistant Vice Chancellor/Chief Diversity Officer @ LSU Health-Shreveport
- Dr. Chris Wright - Dentist (Owner of Fresh Dental)