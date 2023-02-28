BATON ROUGE, La. -- The apparent low bidder for the design-build of the Jimmie Davis Bridge far exceeded what state officials estimated.
State highway officials said Tuesday James Construction Group is the apparent successful bidder for the project, with a bid of almost $362 million. DOTD estimated the cost at about $223 million.
Additional funds are being identified to ensure a successful delivery of the project, Wilson said. If accepted, construction is anticipated to begin in late 2023, with an estimated completion of 2027, weather permitting.
Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said the two proposals that were submitted were reviewed extensively for their ability to efficiently complete the project while minimizing effects on the traveling public before selecting.
Both of the proposals presented a unique and efficient design that would reduce traffic congestion in the area, Wilson said.
He added: “This new bridge will serve as a major crossing over the Red River, and it will allow Louisiana to have its first linear bridge park by repurposing the historic, original bridge, which will benefit the local residents by providing more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure while keeping a piece of the region’s history.”
The intent of the design-build project is to construct a new four-lane bridge parallel to the existing structure. Once complete, the current bridge will be rehabilitated into a linear park that will connect the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails across the Red River.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge Replacement Project is being funded through allocations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden and supported by Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter, the American Rescue Plan Act, and state bonds.