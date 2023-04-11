BATON ROUGE, La. – The state highway department on Tuesday awarded an almost $382 million contract to a firm to rebuild the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
James Construction Group LLC was one of two companies submitted bids in February. The company proposes completing the project in 1,768 calendar days, or just under five years.
The contract cost was still "substantially higher" than anticipated. Increasing construction inflation, especially with concrete and steel, are blamed.
But the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development determined those items are expected to continue to increase in cost over the almost five-year construction period. DOTD officials said they do not believe a lower cost could be achieved by any other method.
The original design-build procurement for this project was canceled in August due to lack of competition among bidders.
DOTD worked with the Division of Administration to secure additional state general obligation bonds for the project prior to awarding the contract. The next step in the process is contract execution and the issuance of the notice to proceed.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement project is being funded through allocations from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the American Rescue Plan Act, and state general obligation bonds. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024, with an estimated completion in late 2028, weather permitting.
The design-builder will construct a new four-lane bridge north of the current structure. Once complete, the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be rehabilitated into a linear park that will connect the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails across the Red River.
At that point, the repurposed bridge will be transferred to Louisiana State Parks within the Office of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism. Additionally, the Jimmie Davis Highway will be reconstructed from the east end of the bridge to Barksdale Boulevard into a four-lane, median-divided highway, providing a full-access interchange between the highway and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.