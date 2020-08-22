BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Thirty-nine of Louisiana's 64 parishes will continue to receive information about residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
They signed data-sharing agreements, even as questions arise about whether local officials should continue to receive the personal health details.
Louisiana's health department sends lists of people with positive tests and their addresses to local emergency officials to help first responders know they'll be interacting with someone with the virus.
The agency required parish officials to sign data-use agreements outlining limits on disclosure of the information after two rural parishes appeared to misuse lists they received.
Parish sheriffs and emergency preparedness officials had until Friday to sign the agreements.