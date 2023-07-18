SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s a story the KTBS 3-Investigates team broke two weeks ago: a Shreveport gang defrauding the federal government of thousands of COVID-19 relief funding. Tuesday, the indictment against these gang members was unsealed.
“I'd like to announce the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2023. An indictment charging 24 individuals with wire fraud conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.
That was the moment the indictment was unsealed, charging 24 members or affiliates of Shreveport’s Step or Die gang with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
“This has been a long time coming. Our team has been looking at this gang for quite some time. And we're not through,” said Brown.
The 24 people are accused of filing applications for funding through the Paycheck Protection Program or through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, both of which were set up through the CARES Act during the pandemic. They claimed to have small businesses, employees, and an annual revenue to get the funding. Officials said the funding requests ranged from $1,000 to $200,000 and any money received was used to fund gang activities. They said with these indictments they’re hitting two issues.
“Doing things to try and eradicate the violent crime epidemic that we’re in right now and then these individuals took advantage of America at her most vulnerable state.,” said Brown.
Twenty-three of them have been arrested and appeared before a judge. The 24th, Roderguiz Henry, is still on the run. They need your help to find him.
“We invite the public to make those calls. You know, give that information anonymously, you know, whatever they have so that we can take our city back,” said Brown.
They don’t think Step or Die is the only gang who has done this.
“This is just scratching the surface. It is only the start for what we're going to do here,” said Brown.
If convicted, each person could face up to 20 years in prison, one to three years of supervised release, and up to $250,000 in fines.
The defendants’ names, charges and loan amount and type are as follows:
