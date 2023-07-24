COUSHATTA, La. – In 2022, there were five officer-involved shootings in Northwest Louisiana. There have been six so far this year.
Last year, only one resulted in a fatality. And that was in Red River Parish.
KTBS is committed to reviewing these cases as information is available during or following the investigations.
The Red River Parish shooting happened almost a year ago. However, KTBS was only able in recent weeks to get a copy of the final report after filing a public records request with District Attorney Julie Jones.
The three deputies who were involved were cleared of any wrongdoing in a Louisiana State Police investigation.
George Maxie, 67, died in the shooting. Investigators said he had already threatened two men with a gun before his encounter with the deputies then pulled a gun on at least one of the deputies, too.
The incident happened on Aug. 27. Glenn Williams called 911 to report his neighbor, Maxie, had come to his home on U.S. Highway 71, pulled a gun and fired in his direction.
Williams left and went to a nearby home for safety. The two men returned to Williams’ house to retrieve some items. Maxie was standing next to his car at his home and pointed a gun in their direction.
Williams and his neighbor went to East Point Mount Zion Baptist Church to wait on sheriff’s deputies. Lt. Marvin Venious, Dep. John Griffith and Dep. Dillon Foshee responded.
Seven minutes after they arrived and started gathering information, Maxie drove up. He approached one of the marked units and stopped.
Each deputy spread out among their units to make contact with Maxie, who was given commands to show his hands and get out of his car.
“Get out of the car. Get out of the car,” a deputy yelled.
Griffith could see Maxie point a gun in his direction and began to discharge his weapon. Venious also saw Maxie make a rapid right arm movement in Griffith’s direction. He heard gunshots then discharged his weapon, too. Foshee, who had moved to the rear of his unit for cover, saw glass shards coming from the front of Maxie’s windshield and he fired.
State police said Griffith fired about 18 rounds. Venious fired one round, while Foshee fired seven times.
The deputies ceased firing when Maxie’s car started moving in reverse. The car moved in a circular matter in the parking lot as the tires turned at a high rate of speed. It finally came to rest in a grassy area south of the church parking lot.
A fourth deputy approached the car from another angle and could see Maxie was not moving. He also saw a revolver on the center console near Maxie’s right hand.
EMS responded and declared Maxie dead on the scene.
“No criminal violations were discovered as a result of the actions from the officers involved,” state police wrote in the report.
Maxie died of a single wound to the right side of his chest, according to the autopsy. He also had THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – in his system.