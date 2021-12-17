BOSSIER CITY, La. – A local home contractor that KTBS has featured in two investigative reports this week is in jail.
Richard Paul, 66, surrendered to authorities Thursday and was charged with home improvement fraud. He’s held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $45,000 bond.
KTBS 3 Investigates reporter T.W. Starr has been looking into Paul and his business, People’s Choice Flooring and Remodeling, for the past few weeks. The investigation was sparked by complaints called in by viewers about Paul’s business practices.
Homeowners scattered throughout the ArkLaTex say Paul and one of his contractors, Todd Coleman, were paid to do home repairs but did not follow through.
One south Bossier family is out $60,000. A Shreveport woman said she paid the company $74,000 in July 2020. And a Coushatta woman said she lost $30,000, while a plumber said Paul owes him $7,000.
KTBS talked with Paul twice on the phone. He canceled a scheduled on-camera interview on the morning it was to take place. Starr made multiple trips to Paul’s office on Youree Drive but no one was there.
Tommy Wimbley, one of the homeowners who said he paid Paul’s contractor, Coleman, $11,000 for work that was never done, recorded his conversation with Paul on his cell phone. Paul is recorded as saying he was going to take care of the undone work on Wimbley’s home. Wimbley’s response: “You been telling me that for the last five months.”
Wimbley blames Coleman as being the “mastermind” behind the problems with the company and describes Paul as a “contractor with a license to steal.”
As KTBS documented Thursday, Coleman is a convicted felon, having been twice convicted of home improvement fraud. He’s been ordered to pay restitution of over $36,000 to two victims.