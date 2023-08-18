SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a truancy problem in Louisiana that some are calling a crisis. The number of children missing school over the last two years has skyrocketed.
It's a big problem. Children who miss school fall behind. When that happens, they often drop out.
According to a state task force, the truancy problem applies to both high and low performing school districts.
Ahead of the new school year, KTBS 3's Johnette Magner launched a 3 Investigates probe. She examined the crisis and turned to the experts for possible solutions.
The 3 Investigates special report is attached to this article as well as the individual reports.
If you have something you'd like KTBS 3 News to investigate, email us at tips@ktbs.com.