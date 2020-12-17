SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two years after a renowned neurosurgeon left LSU Health Shreveport under a cloud of questions about his billing practices, 3 Investigates has learned that he is now under scrutiny at his new job over treatment of employees and spending.
Dr. Anil Nanda was chairman of LSU Health Shreveport’s neurosurgery department until he was demoted to a professor role in 2017. He left the medical school the following year to become chairman of the neurosurgery departments at Rutgers University New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson medical schools.
After Nanda left Shreveport, 3 Investigates uncovered documents from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, which found instances where Nanda had been improperly double-billing for surgeries, including instances where he was not present in the operating room but billed the government as if he were.
In a civil settlement with the government near the time of Nanda’s demotion, LSU Health Shreveport paid more than $700,000 in fines and restitution. No criminal allegations were ever made against Nanda, who at the time declined comment on his demotion or departure after 28 years in Shreveport.
“I think Henry Kissinger put it best: The worst politics of all was at the Harvard faculty club,” Nanda said. “Sometimes when the stakes are low, the politics get intense."
According to Nanda’s offer letter from Rutgers University and other publicly available salary information, Nanda makes more than $2 million annually in New Jersey. The only public-sector employee in New Jersey who makes more than Nanda is Rutgers’ head football coach.
Former and current colleagues of Nanda’s from Rutgers are now raising allegations that he is costing the public research university too much money by overspending, and that his management style is driving away top talent. An investigation is underway by state ethics officials at Rutgers. It does not involve criminal allegations.
Nanda declined comment on the situation.
Nanda’s offer from Rutgers includes a “chair discretionary” fund of $500,000 per year to “support mutually agreed upon clinical and academic priority areas.” While agreeing it is necessary for a department head to spend money to improve and advance the interests of the department, Nanda’s colleagues believe his spending is contrary to those priorities.
The colleagues say Nanda was getting reimbursed for expensive meals and trips, apparently against university policy.
Ashlee Capano worked for the Rutgers Neurological Institute from 2014 until she was laid off in 2019, after Nanda’s arrival. As the clinical operations manager, it was her job to track expenditures within the department.
"I created their booking system. When we were in between directors of the administration, there was no formal record keeping at all of the books," Capano said.
Capano created her own spreadsheet to keep track of Nanda’s expenses.
"It just wasn't really adding up to me, so I started, like, looking at the tickets and the hotel receipts and stuff like that," Capano said.
The spreadsheet Capano provided to KTBS News contains entries for a dinner for two costing $376.82 in August 2018, a $936.05 dinner for three in October 2018, and an $830.58 dinner for four the following month.
Capano said those dinners were with faculty candidates, some of whom she said had already turned down a job at Rutgers.
"They had already told us they had already declined the offer,” Capano said. “It was like, “Okay, well, why are we wasting hundreds and hundreds of dollars a pop?"
Capano said prior to Nanda’s arrival at Rutgers, it was not typical to reimburse the department chair for meals that expensive.
“I understand you want to bring them to a nice place,” Capano said. “However, you don't need to bring them to, like, a five-star restaurant."
3 Investigates requested records from Rutgers of reimbursements made to Nanda in 2018 and 2019. While the university provided dozens of pages of receipts and expense reports for meals, the most expensive dinners from Capano’s spreadsheet were not among them.
Capano’s spreadsheet also contained an entry for a $9,568.52 for a trip to India in 2018, and an unspecified “Flight/Hotel” reimbursement for $11,247.22 in 2019. She said those were for Nanda’s international speaking engagements.
"He upgraded his seats. There was, like, room service for the hotel. I think they even upgraded to a suite," Capano said, adding that she was instructed by her superiors to keep entries on her spreadsheet “as ambiguous as possible.”
While it is typical for doctors of Nanda’s stature to participate in overseas speaking engagements, Capano said international trips paid for by Rutgers had never before exceeded $3,000.
The custodian of records at Rutgers told 3 Investigates the travel reimbursement records for Nanda did not exist.
Diomedes Tsitouras, an attorney who serves as executive director of the medical faculty union at Rutgers, explained that some receipts might not be available because a non-profit organization called University Physician Associates was established in recent years to handle some reimbursements for Rutgers doctors. He said this would give them more leeway to spend without being subject to public records laws.
There were several expensive meals among the itemized receipts 3 Investigates obtained from Rutgers.
Those receipts from showed top-shelf cocktails; a $69 bottle of wine; $54 fish entrees; $8 sparkling waters; $22 wine by the glass; and multi-course meals featuring a smorgasbord of appetizers.
A policy on the Rutgers University Finance and Administration web page states that the university will not reimburse alcoholic beverages and “unreasonably expensive meals and lodging.”
Capano is among dozens of neurosurgery employees who reportedly quit or were let go since Nanda arrived in 2018.
"I would describe it as an extremely hostile hospital, toxic work environment, where people were constantly under some form of duress," said a former colleague, one of several who spoke to 3 Investigates on the condition of anonymity due to concerns of jeopardizing their careers.
3 Investigates also obtained an anonymous complaint sent to neurosurgery staff and Rutgers administrators against Nanda.
“In the less than two years of Chairman Dr. Anil Nanda’s tenure, the work environment at Rutgers/St. Barnabas has grievously deteriorated into a toxic and openly hostile work environment,” the lengthy email opens, going on to accuse Nanda of “verbal manipulation” and “(using) threats and manipulative language directly to employees to subtly, and not so subtly imply job insecurity.”
The people who spoke to 3 Investigates corroborated the content of the email.
Tsitouras said the departure of staff, including doctors who perform the most expensive and advanced surgeries, is costly to the university.
"There's about between six and nine faculty members that have left the department, many of them who produce a considerable amount of revenue for Rutgers that have left because of the sort of the toxic climate that's been created in the department. People are very afraid of (Nanda)-- afraid of what he might do,” Tsitouras said.
3 Investigates obtained one settlement agreement for $300,000 paid to a former employee who alleged that his firing by Nanda was discriminatory and retaliatory.
Tsitoruas, who represents medical faculty, said he is currently handling four active grievances against Nanda. A fifth, involving a doctor who was fired by Nanda last year, is scheduled for arbitration in January.
Nanda has also drawn attention from the university’s investigators.
"I know there's an ethics investigation,” Tsitouras said. “The investigators have not told me what they are investigating.”
A former colleague of Nanda’s, speaking on condition he not be named because he was discussing an ongoing investigation, said he was interviewed by state ethics investigators and asked about spending and the treatment of staff and faculty in Nanda’s department.
"There was a significant, significant concern with his appropriation of departmental funds, in which (Nanda) utilized funds for what was perceived by his office personnel as leisure travel," the former colleague said.
A spokesperson for Rutgers would not confirm the existence of an ethics investigation, saying the university does not comment on personnel matters.
When 3 Investigates called Nanda to ask for his side of the story, he was still unhappy with a previous KTBS News report about his time in Shreveport.
"You've put allegations before that were completely unfounded and were completely unethical,” Nanda said when reached by phone Nov. 19. “This is a New Jersey affair, and I think my attorney will be getting in touch with you."
Nanda declined further comment.
KTBS received a cease and desist letter from Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, stating she had been retained by Nanda. The letter states that Nanda believes the allegations against him are false, malicious, and defamatory. It asks that KTBS not report on him.
KTBS stands by its reporting involving public money and an individual who spent years as a prominent figure in the Shreveport community.
3 Investigates obtained one grievance report that was done in response to a complaint filed by an employee against Nanda’s physician assistant. While the complaint was not made against Nanda, investigators made note that they found no improper conduct by Nanda.
The employee had alleged a discriminatory and hostile work environment, but the Rutgers Office of Employment Equality ultimately found no wrongdoing by the physician assistant, who used to work with Nanda in Shreveport. They concluded the staff simply was not used to the new management style and departmental restructuring under Nanda.
There have been no allegations against Nanda of fraud or criminal activity at Rutgers.
LSU Health Shreveport declined comment on the situation at Rutgers.