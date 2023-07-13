SHREVEPORT, La. - Chronic truancy, which is defined as five or more unexcused absences from school, has always been a challenge for parents of mischievous teens, and one that is typically addressed by both parents and the school.
Since COVID-19, however, school districts across Louisiana, including the Caddo Parish School system, have been grappling with a new and much bigger truancy problem that is not driven by the children. The problem lies with the parents.
According to figures provided by Truancy Assessment Service Center (TASC) for Caddo Parish, in the 2018-2019 school year, which is the most recent year prior COVID -19, Caddo Parish Schools had 379 elementary-age students with 10 or more unexcused days of school. For the 2022-2023 school year, which was just completed and only four years later, that number soared to 3,114.
In 2018-2019, there were 41 elementary-age students who missed 25 or more days without a valid excuse. During this last school year, there were 487.
TASC Director Shannon Wyche says there are many contributors to the growth in chronic truancy among children in kindergarten through fifth grade. One of them is poverty.
“They are dealing with food shelter, basic needs and concerns,” said Wyche. “So, school is way down on the pecking order of their needs.”
Wyche also believes that a lingering fear of COVID-19 has kept many parents from sending their children to school. The is especially true for parents who have older family members also living in the home.
“COVID brought so much fear, and there was fear that their child would bring the illness home. There’s still a lot of that out there,” she said.
The surge in truancy numbers is not unique to Caddo Parish Public Schools. It is a statewide problem, and one that many state education leaders did not see coming.
“Surprisingly, when we looked at the data, we saw a lot of elementary students. We saw elementary schools with high truancy numbers,” said Ernise Singleton, Louisiana Office of Career and College Readiness interim superintendent. “And you’re like, how does that happen? Well, it happens because there is something occurring in the home.”
State Sen. Robert Mills (R-Bossier City) sounded the truancy alarm among his colleagues this year during the Louisiana legislative session. He was able to secure more money for local agencies working truancy cases around the state.
Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes together received an additional $800,000 to hire more caseworkers.
“I’m totally in on this. It’s a horrible, horrible problem,” said Mills.
There are also extraordinary efforts happening on the school level. There are bus drivers who ignore the one-mile rule and pick up kids walking to school, especially on rainy days. Two Caddo Parish principals have also acknowledged picking up kids who need a ride.
“I do some things that a lot of principals would be scared to do. We have some apartments that some teachers wouldn’t dare go to, but when I go, everybody in the apartment complex shows love to Chancellor French. Since the first day, they all come outside," Queensborough Elementary Principal Marco French said.
All of these efforts are making a difference. There were fewer truant kids in the Caddo this school year compared to last. Still, the numbers remain frighteningly high.
“If we don’t do something quickly, about kindergarten through third grade, we’ve lost a lot of children,” said Wyche. “And we’re going to lose a lot of graduates.”