SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings.
That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately.
Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson suggested in June the tree should be cut down as a means of healing the past.
“These are some things that are in our community that some people don't want to remember. Some people don't want to learn about. But it happened,” Johnson said.
There is also a petition circulating with more than 600 signatures suggesting the same. But is there any evidence lynchings really happened on a tree or trees outside the courthouse?
For the last month, 3-Investigates has been working to uncover that information. KTBS compiled a list of every lynching record from Caddo Parish available from dozens of sources. The goal was to get at the root of Johnson’s suggestion that many people were lynched on that live oak tree.
“What I was trying to do on this particular one is to try and make it right, having the tree removed and also planting a tree,” Johnson said.
Other commissioners asked for evidence.
“Are we accurate that this is the tree?” Commissioner Mario Chavez asked at the same meeting.
No one was immediately able to provide evidence, prompting 3-Investigates to try and answer that question.
THE TREES
First the back story, the trees. The Southern live oaks around the Caddo Courthouse were donated around the turn of the 20th century by Judge Thornton Fletcher Bell. There's still a marker commemorating the donation.
“Those oaks that you see at the courthouse square were very small plants at the turn of the century,” said Gary Joiner, chair of the history department at LSUS. Joiner has written several books including Wicked Shreveport, detailing the city’s past, including lynchings.
As the trees grew, so did the parish's need for a new courthouse. The current courthouse was completed in 1928. It replaced a courthouse which stood on the same spot from 1889.
One of the deepest probes into lynching in the United States was completed by the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama. According to EJI’s records, there were 48 lynchings in Caddo Parish between 1877 and 1950.
EJI also found Caddo Parish was the second deadliest parish in Louisiana for lynchings. Lafourche Parish was No. 1.
EJI declined a request by 3-Investigates for a look at its specific data on lynching. But KTBS found names, dates and locations for 43 of those lynchings through separate research.
STORY OF THOMAS MILES
At least two of those lynchings did begin on the grounds of the courthouse. One involved Thomas Miles, a downtown Shreveport pool hall proprietor. It was April of 1912. Miles was accused of sending letters to a white woman. The letters were deemed to be “offensive.”
“A black man passing a note to a white woman could be offensive, regardless of the content,” Joiner said.
According to several newspaper accounts from the time, Miles was brought to the Caddo Courthouse. The district attorney found he hadn't broken any laws, and he was released. But there was a small group waiting outside the courthouse for him.
According to an article in the Times Picayune, Miles was then brought to Shreveport's West End. The article references "League Baseball Field” as well as Pierre Avenue and a thicket of trees behind the field.
“It was hard when they took us to the area where the lynching occurred,” said Shirah Dedman, Miles’ great-granddaughter. Dedman, her mother, and her aunt visited Shreveport in 2017 to research Tom Miles.
They found records of his arrest at the current Caddo Courthouse. They also visited the general area where Miles was lynched.
She shared with 3-Investigates a newspaper clipping from her own collection detailing the atrocity.
“The body of Tom Miles, a negro pool hall proprietor was, his mouth gagged, hands and feet tied, a big bruise in the head and a rope around his neck, suspended from a small oak tree,” Dedman said, reading from the Times Picayune article.
Miles left behind a wife and a son. For Dedman and her family, coming to Shreveport gave them both closure and connection.
OTHER LYNCHINGS
Other lynching locations around Caddo Parish include Shreveport's Portland Avenue bridge. Simmie Rochelle (his name is listed a variety of ways depending on the record) was lynched there in 1909.
Jess Hammett was lynched on a telephone pole in 1916 outside the courthouse in Vivian. That incident was photographed.
The allegations were that Hammett, who was Black, was having a sexual relationship with young white woman who was in his care. He’d been hired by her family.
At first, her family was outraged, but the young woman then told her family that the relationship was consensual. Her family then implored a mob in Vivian not to hurt Hammett. But the mob didn’t listen, and Hammett was hanged from the pole.
Other locations where lynchings occurred in Caddo Parish include Belcher, Blanchard, Bethany, Rodessa and Mooringsport, in other words all over the parish.
Another lynching that has close ties to the Caddo Courthouse grounds was the death of Edward Hamilton in May 1914. According to an article in the Dallas Morning News, Hamilton was accused of assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a movie house.
He was being held at the courthouse, charged with assault. But on a rainy day, a mob of about a thousand people broke in and dragged Hamilton across McNeil Street, hanging him from a telephone pole.
Even if lynchings were not held on the live oak tree on the courthouse grounds, hangings after criminal trials may have been carried out on that tree as well, according to Commissioner Johnson.
“There's two things that happened on that courthouse grounds. You had hangings and you had lynchings,” Johnson said.
Records uncovered by 3-Investigates show 26 legal hangings in Caddo Parish of both black and white men convicted of crimes between 1844 and 1937.
State law replaced the gallows with the electric chair after 1937. Before the current courthouse was completed in 1928, those hangings apparently happened at the jail.
“Executions were not conducted on the courthouse square. They were conducted where the jail was. Today that is where the old ArkLa Gas or Centerpoint building was,” said Joiner.
After the new courthouse was completed, hangings were carried out inside that facility. The building was even designed with that in mind.
There is a trap door above the third floor where hangings occurred as recently as 1937. That area is now offices. The trap door is covered up by a remodeled ceiling.
PAINFUL PAST
There is no disputing Caddo Parish has a dark and painful past, but how best to memorialize that? Dedman suggests that instead of cutting down a tree the parish do something similar to the lynching memorials at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. There, visitors see slabs of individual county or parish lists containing the name of lynching victims.
“So, in my opinion that would be way more meaningful than cutting down a tree, because first-of-all, I love trees,” Dedman said.
Joiner agreed.
“I think we should have a marker,” Joiner said. “But not a monument in the 3D sense; a big plaque listing the names. I would certainly support that. But we shouldn't be cutting down trees that had nothing to do with it.”
Johnson says he will return in August with more evidence and an alternative proposal.
And as a final note, at the urging of Commissioner Johnson, 3-Investigates did consult two books written by respected SUSLA professor Willie Burton. Both On the Black Side of Shreveport: A History, and The Blacker the Berry: A Black History of Shreveport contain chapters on lynchings in Northwest Louisiana, but neither mentions any lynchings that occurred at the Caddo Courthouse.