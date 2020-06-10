SHREVEPORT, La. -- One day after the coroner ruled that a man who was injured in a violent struggle with police died of a natural cause -- the attorney for Tommie McGlothen, Jr.'s family disputed that in harsh terms.
"It's junk science," says James Carter of the finding that McGlothen died from a medical condition known as Excited Delirium.
"This is something that is used to justify the killing by folks in police custody. And all too often those individuals who are killed are people of color," Carter continued.
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma ruled that McGlothen is like many who die in police custody. They're having a psychotic episode that leads to a medical emergency.
"These people get into a situation where they become confused, disoriented, violent, aggressive. They can't listen to reason. There is no reason. This is a medical problem. This is not somebody's behavioral problem," Dr. Thoma explained to KTBS. "When police try to restrain these people to try to take them into custody, it takes a lot of force sometimes to do that."
Thoma says they become "impervious to pain."
The National Center For Biotechnology Information lists Excited Delirium as a condition characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress, and sudden death. It goes on to say that it's associated with death of the affected person in the custody of law enforcement.
The NCBI also says subjects typically die from cardiopulmonary arrest, although the cause is debated.
Dr. Thoma says McGlothen suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest.
McGlothen's family has told KTBS that he was having a mental breakdown and left his sister's Lakeside area home on April 5. Later that evening, Shreveport police were called to a home a few blocks away where a couple first confronted McGlothen. Witnesses told KTBS it was thought McGlothen was trying to break into a car.
Witnesses have also described a group of officers hitting and tazing McGlothen as they made the arrest. Thoma says nightsticks and mace were also used. But he says McGlothen's wounds were "minor," and there was "no internal bleeding."
Carter says the Cochran Law Firm will do their own investigation, including an independent autopsy into what caused McGlothen's death. He called for transparency from local law enforcement among the family's demands.
"We are demanding that the officers involved with the killing of Tommy McGlothen be fired right now. Not later. Number two, that they be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Carter said, adding that the charges "should be homicide. Murder."
He believes there's been a cover-up by SPD.
"It took almost two months for the police department to provide any information to the district attorney's office. That is absolutely ridiculous when you're talking about the loss of human life," Carter said.
The office of District Attorney James Stewart is deciding what charges --if any-- will be filed against officers who were only recently put on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.
"We are tired in this country of black life being snuffed out by those who are here supposedly to protect us," Carter said.
He says the Shreveport Fire Department's EMS team also shares blame in McGlothen's death. They initially decided he did not need to go to the hospital from the scene. But police called EMS back when they found McGlothen slumped over and unresponsive in a police car nearly an hour later. McGlothen was then transported to a hospital where he died early the next morning.
Thoma says McGlothen's death could have been prevented if there had been a proper medical response.
Joining Carter at his news briefing were members of the McGlothen family. They included his father, he noted that the city council just passed a resolution to put decals on Shreveport Police cars that say "To serve and protect all citizens."
"Did they do that for my son? No! And we don't want stickers! We want justice!" Tommie McGlothen, Sr. shouted to a crowd gathered outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
"He did not deserve what was done to him," his son, Tommie McGlothen III, said.
"Anytime that we needed him, he has always been there for us. And now is our time to be here for him, to bring justice to his name," said daughter Tamera Jones.
A sister, Laquita McGlothen, closed the family comments at the news conference, saying, "We have a hole in our heart and in our family that will never be filled again. And I want justice for my brother."
Carter says McGlothen suffered from schizophrenia and depression. And he says officers should be trained to recognize it.
"Even in that condition, it did not mandate them beating the living daylights out of him," Carter said.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has vowed that police will get training to recognize Excited Delirium and other mental issues.
Carter says civil litigation will be filed, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.