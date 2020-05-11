SHREVEPORT, La. — More lawsuits are expected to be filed against nursing homes in northwest Louisiana for their negligence in containing the spread of COVID-19, according to multiple attorneys.
Taylor Townsend, who filed a lawsuit against Natchitoches Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in late April on behalf of a resident in a home who died from COVID-19 complications, said more plaintiffs may come forward against the nursing home.
“That is preventable. That is uncalled for,” said Townsend of his client’s death days after the lawsuit was filed. “That goes against everything that that nursing home and that administrator promised that they would not do.”
According to Townsend and other sources connected to the home, more than 30 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab.
When reached by phone, the home’s executive director declined to provide any information related to the lawsuit or the home’s COVID-19 response.
Townsend is working with fellow attorneys Robert Salim and Ron Miciotto to look into other complaints against “two or three” nursing homes that reportedly allowed the deadly virus to spread among residents and staff.
The three attorneys would not disclose on the record which homes they were looking into, but they did emphasize that many nursing homes in northwest Louisiana are successfully containing the spread of COVID-19.
“We're not out there saying every nursing home is bad and every nursing home is doing something improperly,” Salim said. “What we're saying is that the situation where they had the knowledge and they didn't follow procedures and guidelines to protect these people, then there could potentially be gross negligence.”
Nursing homes across Louisiana have prohibited outside visitors since mid-March, leaving many families scared and in the dark about what goes on inside their loved one’s home. Townsend suggest family members of nursing home residents maintain an open line of communication with staff.
“I can tell you that when the nursing home follows the guidelines, follows the protocols, there is transparency, they communicate with the family — like so many of them are doing — then there's not a problem,” Townsend said.
In recent weeks, multiple states have implementing laws providing immunity to nursing homes bracing for a wave of lawsuits. Townsend, Miciotto and Salim are unaware of any such efforts. A search of proposed bills on the Louisiana Legislature’s website does not show any legislation of that nature.
The attorneys said moving forward, they will handle complaints on a case-by-case basis.